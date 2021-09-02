TVE fun passes go on sale Sept. 8

The fun will soon begin at the Trinity Valley Exposition Center in Liberty with the kickoff of rodeo and fair events this October.

In anticipation of this year’s county fair, TVE is selling fun passes that will allow passholders access to the many carnival rides that will be set up on the TVE Fairgrounds on FM 563 in Liberty from Tuesday through Saturday, Oct. 19-23, at the same time as rodeo and fair events will be underway.

“The fun passes are like a coupon book with a pass for each day. Each pass is good for one day for the passholder. You have to take the book to the carnival every day you attend and you will be given an armband, which will give you unlimited access to all the rides,” said TVE spokesperson Gina Worthy.

The passbooks cannot be shared by multiple family members. Each one is assigned to a specific person, she added, so families with multiple children will need to purchase a fun pass per child, or buy individual tickets at the carnival. The fun passes also do not include food and drinks, which are sold separately.

Only a limited number of fun passes will be sold, so don’t delay. Passes will not be reserved and must be purchased by cash or check. Passes go on sale on Sept. 8 at any of the following locations:

Cowboy Cleaners at both locations in Liberty and Dayton

Sterling Funeral Home in Dayton

Texas Farm Bureau in Anahuac

Allison Funeral Home in Liberty

Boot Barn in Liberty

Maci Feed Store in Hardin

For more information on TVE events, go online to https://www.tvefair.com/, call 936-336-7455 or send email to info@tvefair.com.

