Debra Susie Youngblood-Carr was born January 30, 1959, to the late Arthur Lee Straughter and Julie Mae Washington in Cleveland, Texas. She is one of 5 children, raised in Shepherd, Texas where she attended Shepherd High School.



Debra accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age as a member of Allen Chapel A.M.C. in Shepherd, where her grandfather Charlie Youngblood was the pastor. As she continued her christian journey, she became a member of Temple of Faith Church in Shepherd, Texas under the leadership of Pastor Darrell Richardson.



Susie, as she liked to be called, started working at Wal-Mart in Cleveland, Texas in 1978 as a young adult. She retired in 2013 after working for Walmart for 35 years. After retirement, she was dedicated to spending more time with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her 6 grandchildren. She also loved helping out in the community and was very active with the CJ Foundation, which was founded in the name of her grandson Carlos Jr.



Debra is preceded in death by her parents: Arthur Lee Straughter and Julie Mae Washington and sister Maryland Washington.



Debra leaves to cherish precious memories with her son Carlos Deon Carr Sr. (Kiesha); daughters La’Toya Ga’Nae Carr-Limbrick (Freddie), and Na’Tasha Lynette Carr; 6 grandchildren; Carlos “CJ” Carr Jr, William “AJ” Platero Jr., Tiana Clark, Da’Kiyah Clark, Malik Mosley and Nevaeh Scott; brothers Henry Washington and George Youngblood; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends.

Pallbearers for the service will be Christian Franks, Eddie Jordan, Mark Youngblood, Dontrell Yates, Devin Henderson, and Richmond Straughter.

Honorary pallbearers will be Carlos Carr Sr., George YoungBlood Sr., Sydney Straughter, Henry Washington, Donyell Clark, and George Youngblood Jr.

