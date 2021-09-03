Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 31, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 31, 2021:

  • Boyd, Timothy Levi – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Leblanc, Brent Edward – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Velazquez, Cruz Gerardo – Hold for Harris County-Continuous Violence Against the Family
  • Haggard, James Ray – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (two counts)
  • Morse, Michael Charles – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Interfering With an Emergency Call
  • Dickerson, Kenneth Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Merritt, Adam Logan – Driving While License Invalid
  • Sutphin, Sean Alexander – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gray, Cecil Ray – Theft of Property
