Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 31, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 31, 2021:

Boyd, Timothy Levi – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Leblanc, Brent Edward – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Velazquez, Cruz Gerardo – Hold for Harris County-Continuous Violence Against the Family

Haggard, James Ray – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (two counts)

Morse, Michael Charles – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Interfering With an Emergency Call

Dickerson, Kenneth Dwayne – Driving While License Invalid and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Merritt, Adam Logan – Driving While License Invalid

Sutphin, Sean Alexander – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gray, Cecil Ray – Theft of Property

