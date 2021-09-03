Martha Carolyn Williams, age 76 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born December 17, 1944 in Toro, Louisiana to parents Alice and JM Price who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son, Henry J. Williams; brothers, Willard A. Price and wife Yolanda, and Robert L. Price; nephews, Bobby Ray Price and wife Tabby, Marcus Price and wife Nancy, and Kenneth J. Price; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

