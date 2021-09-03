LaDonna Collins, 67, of Kountze, Tx passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Mid- Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Beaumont, TX. Mrs. Collins was born October 21, 1953, to the late Mac Erlon Collins and Bessie Page in Liberty, TX. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Collins is preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael Gale of Kountze, TX and Kevin Garcia of Poteet, TX; daughters, Wendy Frye and husband Daryl of Poteet, TX; brothers, Mac Collins, and wife, Cindy of Laneville, TX and Sam Collins and wife Lisa of LaPorte, Tx; grandchildren, Caleb, Blake, Macey, and Karlee; great-grandchild, Ryan; and a host of loving family and friends.

Cremation services are under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

