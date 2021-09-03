Robert “Bob” Lynn Stutts, 55, of Rye, Texas, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at his residence.

Robert was born on September 14, 1965, in Kountze, TX to the late Albert Leon Stutts and Beulah Lorraine Campbell. A long-time resident of Rye, he had worked in the oil industry.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Caroline Stutts; brother, Ricky Stutts, and grandchildren Chelsea McClain and Sean Monticolo.

Those left to cherish his memory are sons; Kevin Roundtree of Segno and Jason Harkey of Huntsville; daughter, Rebecca Harkey of Gainsville; sister, Rhonda Hendrix, and husband Ollie Ray of Saratoga; brothers, Randy and wife Janell of Kountze and Russel of Saratoga: grandchildren, 7; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc. with Reverend Don Hinklin and Nathan Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow at Sutton Cemetery in Kountze.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc. from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Honoring Robert as pallbearers are Josh Taylor, Franklin Tousha II, Douglas Stutts, Keith Stutts, Ollie Ray Hendrix III, Bryce Laurent.

Honorary pallbearers, are Bruce Gary and George Amolochitis.

