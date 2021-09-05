Porter home invasion prompts alert from law enforcement

Two suspects allegedly impersonating police officers attempted to break into a Porter home around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after the home invasion in progress was reported at a property on the 20900 block of Kransburg Ridge Drive, deputies learned that the suspects had fled the home into a wooded area near Northpark Drive. Law enforcement set up a perimeter and deployed multiple K-9 units and a drove to assist in the foot search.

“After an extensive search, the suspects were not found and are believed to have left the area. During the investigation, it was determined [that] two black males, who were impersonating police officers, forced their way into a home while displaying a handgun at the homeowners,” an MCSO report reads. “The suspects fled the scene after being confronted by the residents’ dogs. The residents were unharmed during the incident.”

The suspects are described as two black males wearing dark-colored apparel with the word “Police” on the front and back. One male is estimated to be about 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 155 to 160 pounds. The second male is described as 6-feet tall and weighing approximately 185 to 200 pounds.

The circumstances surrounding the home invasion are still under investigation. There are no further details at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the suspects, please call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Please refer to case 21A277312.

