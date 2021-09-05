Boy Scouts lend a hand to Hurricane Ida victims

Soon after Hurricane Ida made landfall near Grand Isle, La., local Scouts from BSA Troop 777 and Venturing Crew 112 began collecting supplies for those hardest hit.

Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Reed Kotalik, and his brother Rafe began soliciting supplies, including non-perishable food, essential medical supplies, bottled water, and necessary gear like flashlights, batteries, and solar showers.

With the help of one of their unit’s members, Matt Reel, who has a non-profit called Matthew’s Birthday Wish, the Scouts were able to quickly gather one ton of these supplies.

Reed Kotalik helps carry boxes to vehicles that will transport items to the Liberty Elks Lodge.

With the help of their Scoutmaster and another Scout parent, they were able to deliver boxes of the items to the Liberty Elks Lodge for transport to Southeast Louisiana. Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman helped connect the Scouts and Elks Lodge so the transport could be facilitated.

This is not the first time that Scouts from Troop 777 and Crew 112 have aided communities after natural disasters. They assisted following Hurricanes Laura and Harvey, after the flood in Tennessee and with wildfire relief in California.

Life Scout Reed Kotalik said, “Our Scout families will continue to act whenever there is a need. We learn through Scouting that we should act and help others in need.”

Bryce Irwin-Wishoun helps load boxes of relief items that were delivered to Montegut, La., on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

