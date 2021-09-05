Liberty Elks help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

A truckload of goods were delivered by Liberty Elks Lodge members this weekend to a Louisiana community that was hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

Montegut, Louisiana, a small community with a population of 1,540, was picked by the Liberty Elks as the recipient of the first of several planned relief deliveries.

“Montegut has been overlooked in the past with other hurricanes,” explained Dustin Fregia, exalted ruler of the Liberty Elks Lodge. “We have been talking to their fire department, which will act as the distribution site.”

The “Elks Care, Elks Share” motto was on full display Friday, Sept. 3, as members of the Liberty Elks Lodge, assisted by local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, loaded a truck and trailer full of items for the Montegut community. The items were donated by members of the Liberty community, along with donations from Elks Lodge members.

The Scouts helped prepare 100 first aid kits that were part of the delivery. The trailer was stacked with food, water, paper towels, diapers, cleaning supplies and other items that hurricane victims will use to rebuild their lives over the coming weeks and months.

Loaded to the top, a trailer full of donated relief items is ready for the trip to Montegut, La., on Friday.

The Liberty Elks Lodge also is selected to be the hub for items collected at other Elks Lodges across the state. Fregia will serve as the head of the Texas Elks State Association’s Disaster Relief Committee.

“Each one of the other lodges is gathering donations that will be taken to Houma, La., in the next couple of weeks,” Fregia said.

The Liberty Elks Lodge No. 2019 is a fraternal organization that was founded “To promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American Patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.”

The Liberty lodge, located at 650 Wallisville Road (FM 563), holds numerous events throughout the year, including the Jingle Bell Ball. For more information on the Elks Lodge, send email to libertylodgesecretary2019@yahoo.com or call 936-336-3739.







