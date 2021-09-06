Danny Earl Enloe, 68, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. Danny was born on Saturday, August 1, 1953, in Dayton, Texas to Emerson Enloe and Loyce Enloe-Wood.

Danny was preceded in death by father, Emerson Enloe, Stepfather, Travis Wood, brother, Wayne Cardwell, and sister, Sheila Hardy.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Karen Enloe; son, Joe Ray Enloe; daughter, Kera Lois Firmin and husband Steven; mother, Loyce Enloe-Wood; brothers, Noble Enloe and wife Paula, Donald Enloe and wife Maria, Wayne Wood and wife Debie; sisters, Elaine Whitmire and husband Wayne, Lesa Hennigan and husband Russell, Deneen Carter and husband Alton, Chris Hodge and husband Jim, Lori Feritta and husband C.J.; grandchildren, Kaydee Enloe, Tanner Enloe, Kenzie Roberts, Baylie Enloe, Rylan Firmin, Eason Firmin; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Danny will be held at Splendora Pentecostal Church on September 6, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Splendora Pentecostal Church on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 3:00 pm. Interment for Danny will immediately follow at 2470 Lilley Yeagler Loop South Cleveland, Texas. Rev. Ronnie Culberth, Rev. EW Whitmire, Rev. Noble Enloe, and Bishop Ronald Culberth officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

