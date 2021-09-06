Sarah Elizabeth Phillips, age 78 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born April 28, 1943 in Texas to parents John and Earnestine Knight who preceded her in death along with her.

Survivors include her husband, Ward Phillips; sons, Christopher Crisp, Thomas Harvey, and David Harvey; sisters, Janice Bingle and Mary Stephens; brother, John Samuel; grandchildren, Christopher Crisp, Jr., Corey Crisp, David Harvey, Wayne Harvey, Kendra Harvey, and Kenedy Harvey; along with numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

