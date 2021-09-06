Buddy Floyd Frazier, age 50, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Liberty Dayton Regional hospital. Buddy was born to Buddy Floyd Frazier, Sr. and Rosa Lynn Frazier in Liberty, Texas on February 19, 1971.

Buddy graduated from Liberty high school in 1989. After graduating, he went on to work in the Oil & Gas Industry for most of his career. Buddy had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved going on trips with his children and creating life long memories. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Houston Rockets. He was passionate about sports and yelling at the TV was his favorite pastime. Buddy was a wonderful son, father, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his children more than anything. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Buddy Floyd Frazier, Sr.; and paternal grandparents Roy and Bessie Frazier. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother Rosa Lynn Frazier; daughter Madisyn Lea Frazier; Kylie Nicole Frazier and girlfriend Leah Baucum; daughter Zoe Paige Frazier; daughter Tatum Grace Frazier; sister Christy Vanya and husband John; sister Kimberly Jackson and husband Richard; sister Tracy Horbach and husband Richard. In addition he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Allison’s with Michael Page officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Hardin.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Richard Jackson, Richard Horbach, Tommy Colburn, Thomas Colburn, Joe Mendoza & Cameron Jackson. Honorary pallbearers are Chad Hanks, Troy Allison, Kenny Frazier and Mike Templeton.

