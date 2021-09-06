Maria Guadalupe Izaguirre, 25, of Batson, TX passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at El Campo Memorial Hospital. Ms. Izaguirre was born June 10, 1996 to Armando Izaguirre and Nubia Martinez-Medina in CD Valles, SLP. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ms. Izaguirre is preceded in death by her grandmother, Candelaria Martinez, and cousin, Jesus Alberto Francisco. Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Armando Izaguirre and Nubia Martinez-Medina of Batson, TX; grandparents, Abelardo Izaguirre of Mexico, Perfecto and Maria Teresa Martinez- Medina of Mexico, and Linda Phillips of Batson, Tx; brothers, Armando Izaguirre Jr. of Mesquite, TX and Dante Izaguirre and wife Karen of Pharr, TX; sister, Britany Izaguirre of Batson, Tx; and a host of loving family and friends.

Maria was the daughter of Armando Izaguirre and Nubia Martinez – Medina. Maria was a very noble daughter, always smiling and cheerful, and serious at the same time. She loved drawing, hunting, fishing, baseball, and she liked to enjoy the company of her best friends. Maria always cared about everyone and the well-being of her parents. She was a hardworking woman that loved to help others out with anything. Her parents are very proud of her and her accomplishments. Maria was a caring sister, always taking care of and supporting her little sister with everything she had to face. She had a lot of friends that loved and cared about her deeply. She will be missed by many people. Maria will forever live in our hearts.

A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries in Batson, TX with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth and Reverend Dale May officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.

Honoring Ms. Izaguirre as pallbearers are Armando Izaguirre Jr., Dante Izaguirre, Humberto Izaguirre, Jesus Mario Izaguirre, J Guadalupe Izaguirre, and Zabdiel Gomez.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

