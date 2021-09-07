Convenience store clerk murdered in Liberty

Liberty Police and Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a convenience store clerk from a late night shooting on Monday, Sept. 6.

Around 10:30 p.m. Liberty police responded to a shooting at the Happy Chap’s store at the intersection of Hwy 90 and FM 563.

According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for LPD, upon arrival, police found that 22-year-old Gurjitpal Singh of Liberty had been shot to death while working at the store. City of Liberty EMS determined that Singh was deceased on their arrival.

The initial investigation by Liberty Police and Texas Rangers determined that Singh had been shot twice while behind the counter.

There was several witnesses that gave statements and persons of interest have been identified. Liberty County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert conducted the inquest and ordered an autopsy be performed at the Jefferson County morgue.

Liberty Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in this case. If you have any information, please call 936-336-5666. Information can be kept anonymous.

