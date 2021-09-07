Daisy Sundy Earls, age 96, of Point Blank, Texas, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born December 8, 1924 in Delray Beach, Florida to parents Benjamin and Dorothy Sundy who preceded her in death along with her husband, Marvin H. Earls; and brother, John Burk Sundy.

Survivors include her daughters, Cathy L. Arden and wife Deb Dillehay, Linda G. Earls and wife Ann McFarland; grandchildren, William R. Arden and wife Amber, Christopher R. Arden and wife Christine; great-grandchildren: Jaxon Samuel Arden and Liam Michael Arden; other survivors, Paul McFarland and wife Lauren, Madison Blythe, Cole McFarland, and Cayden McFarland; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 5019 Sam Houston Ave, Huntsville, TX 77340. The family requests that everyone wear bright colors to the service.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be William Arden, Christopher Arden, Paul McFarland, Anne Glisson, DeeAnn Lewis, Tiffany Rolling, Clara Griffing, and Beulah White.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the North Baldwin Animal Shelter, PO Box 190 Bay Minette, AL 36507 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

