Neta Parnell, age 73, of Splendora, Texas, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. She was born May 6, 1948, in Tahoka, Texas to parents Juanita Jullian and Tony McGlaun, Jr., who preceded her in death along with her husband of 52 years, Daniel Parnell.

Neta was a stay-at-home mom for many years, until she decided she wanted to go to work, but had retired. She was a homemaker and housewife that always put her family first.

Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Hijosh, Lisa Lucy and husband Jason; grandchildren, Josh Bell, Taylor Smith, Tyler Smith and Dayle Lucy; great-grandchildren, Baylee Patterson, Trynitee Yanora, Noah Patterson and Hayden Patterson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 20, 2021, at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to help pay final bills and medical expenses.

