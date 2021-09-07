Rev. Jacob “Buster” Smith, Jr., 76, of Cleveland, passed away in Kingwood on September 3, 2021. Jacob was born in West Columbia, Texas, on September 28, 1944, to parents Jacob Weldon Smith, Sr. and Susie Marietta Lyle Smith.

Rev. Smith was the current pastor of North Cleveland Baptist Church and the owner of Buster’s Automotive and Machine Shop. He loved to witness to people. He enjoyed trike riding and music and was a joker and prankster. Jacob had lived in Cleveland for 16 years and was a former resident of Huntsville.

Jacob is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Charlie Smith and his brother, Richard Wayne Smith. He is survived by his wife of 2 year, Texie Russell; children, Theresa Galland and husband, Warren and Jessica Ellisor and husband, Bruce; sister, Diane Livsey; brothers, Robert McMullen and Walter Smith and wife Toye; nineteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Richard Howell, Douglas Howell, Sandra Howell and Burtis Russell and daughter in law, Shawn Smith.

Graveside services for Rev. Smith will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Ryan Cemetery, Tarkington Prairie, Texas, with Matthew Campbell officiating. Services are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton.

