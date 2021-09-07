Bernice B. Lafour, 90, of Liberty, our beloved mother and grandmother passed away on Tuesday, September 2, 2021, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur.

Bernice was born July 11, 1931, to John Morse and Bertie Click Moss in Liberty. She was a lifelong resident of Liberty and was a homemaker and had attended Grace Church in Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Albert LaFour, grandson, Craig LaFour, daughter-in-law, Teresa LaFour. Brothers, Russell Morse, James Morse. Sisters, Willie Mae Jannise, Blanche Mangum, Betty Jo Robinett and Ethel Morse.

She is survived by sons, Sidney LaFour and Johnny LaFour both of Liberty. Daughter, Pamela Fregia, and husband Jimmy of Bridge City. Sister, Lola Fregia, and husband Weldon of Raywood.

Grandchildren, Tacie Hoyt and husband Terry, Stuart Varnon and wife Melissa, Johnny LaFour Jr. and wife Kim, Preston LaFour and wife Melissa, Bradley LaFour, Terrica LaFour, Trenton LaFour. Great-grandchildren,10 and great-great-grandchildren 3.

Bernice loved cooking and sewing and talking to her grandkids. She also enjoyed playing games and was very organized and also an early riser. Bernice will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lion King Ministries 3060 Shiloh Baptist Church Road Amite, LA 70422.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

