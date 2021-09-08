Manuel A. Amaya, 80, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born on Saturday, February 8, 1941, in Sonsonate, El Salvador to Jose Diaz and Antonia Amaya, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Fredipinda Orellana Amaya; children, Martha Navarrete, Jose Manuel Navarrete, Margarita Navarrete, Antonio Amaya, Dora Alicia Amaya, and Elmer Geovanny Amaya; step-children, Alba Xiomara Polanco and husband Juan Ramon Polanco Sr., Besy Elizabeth Colocho, and Ramon Arturo Segundo and wife Maricela Gomez Segundo; grandchildren, Monique Moreno, Mike Moreno, Marie Mosquera, Jose Manuel Navarrete, Jose Alberto Navarrete, Rodolfo Amaya, Vilma Canales, and Cheyo Amaya; step-grandchildren, Eduardo Joel Polanco, Raymond Arthur Segundo, Juan Ramon Polanco Jr., Desiree Marie Segundo, Anahi Blanco, Jocelynn Blanco, Elizabeth Nino and David Matthew Segundo; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Services are pending at this time.

Pallbearers for the service will be Juan Ramon Polanco Sr., Juan Ramon Planco Jr., Ramon Arturo Segundo, Jose Alejandro Hernandez, David Matthew Segundo, Jose Gomez, Jose Gomez Jr., and Hector.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Manuel A. Amaya, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

