Deborah “Debi” Lynne Lanier, 55, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 3, 2021, at her home in Dayton. She was born on February 16, 1966, in Houston, Texas to Lucy Pauline Winter Schmidt and the late Dale Lonneberg. Debi graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena, the class of 1984, and attended San Jacinto College for business courses.

Debi was a very smart and brilliant woman. She was a feisty pistol and often marched to the beat of her own drum. Debi was also sunshine mixed with a little hurricane. She pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for collecting Boyd Crystal Art Glass, giraffes, lions, tigers, and all things safari. Debi was an avid eBay enthusiast who would switch one addiction for another. She loved all dogs and had a habit of making room for them all in her home. In her younger years, she enjoyed going fishing. Debi will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debi was preceded in death by her father; and maternal grandmother Dorothy Winter. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of nine years, Brian Lanier of Dayton; her mother Lucy Schmidt and husband Nick of Pasadena; her sister Christine Kerr and husband John; her best friend of twenty-nine years Kim A. Stout of Alvin; her numerous fur-babies; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Debi’s life will be held at 3pm, on Monday, September 13, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, with Bro. Jeff Day, officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome

To send flowers to Deborah’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

