Brandon Lee Moody, 28, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare in Kingwood, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas on June 9, 1993 to parents James Patrick Moody and the late Darlene Redding.

Brandon graduated from Channelview high school in 2012. He was kind, sensitive and compassionate and he enjoyed helping others when he could. He was an avid gamer and Star Wars fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He liked to fish. Brandon will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Brandon was preceded in death his mother Darlene Redding; paternal grandfather Donald Lee Moody; maternal grandfather George Redding; grandmother Jan E. Ruth; aunts Debbie Redding and Donna Redding. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his dad James Moody and his bonus mom Sarah; grandmother Donna Haley; sister Jamie Moody; sister Ashley Brown; sister Tegan Erwin; brother Richie Lambert; brother Taylor Hutton; brother Taylor Redding; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 9-11 AM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM at Allison Funeral Service.

