Benigno Sanchez, 70, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at HCA Houston Southeast Hospital in Baytown. He was born on February 21, 1951 in Ojocaliente, Zacatecas, Mexico to parents Luis Sanchez and Juana Perez Sanchez.

Benigno was a very hard-working and cheerful man. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a man who enjoyed the company of his grandchildren. He worked on a ranch for 40 years, taking care of the cows and horses. Benigno was a very attentive person with his loved ones.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Emilia Martinez; son Everardo Sanchez; son Jose Luis Sanchez; daughter Margarita Sanchez; daughter Yolanda Sanchez; daughter Guillermina Sanchez; daughter Maria De Jesus Sanchez; daughter Maria Del Rosario Sanchez; daughter Gloria Sanchez; daughter Fabiola Sanchez and daughter Gabriela Sanchez.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM, Thursday, September 9, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service. Rosary will begin at 7 PM. Funeral mass will take place Friday, September 10, 2021 at Allison’s. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

Benigno Sánchez, de 70 años, de Liberty, Texas, falleció el martes 31 de agosto de 2021 en HCA Houston Southeast Hospital en Baytown. Nació el 21 de febrero de 1951 en Ojocaliente, Zacatecas, México de padres Luis Sánchez y Juana Pérez Sánchez.

Benigno deja atrás para apreciar su memoria a su amada y devota esposa Emilia Martínez; hijo Everardo Sánchez; hijo José Luis Sánchez; hija Margarita Sánchez; hija Yolanda Sánchez; hija Guillermina Sánchez; hija María De Jesús Sánchez; hija María Del Rosario Sánchez; hija Gloria Sánchez; hija Fabiola Sanchez e hija Gabriela Sanchez.

Benigno fue un hombre muy trabajador y alegre. En sus tiempos libres le gustaba pasar tiempo con su familia y amistades. El fue un hombre que disfrutaba de la compania de sus nietos. El trabajo en un rancho por 40 años, cuidando de las vacas y caballos. Benigno fue una persona muy atenta con sus seres queridos.

Los amigos están invitados a visitar a la familia de 5 a 8 p. M., El jueves 9 de septiembre de 2021 en la capilla de Allison Funeral Service. El rosario comenzará a las 7 PM. La misa fúnebre se llevará a cabo el viernes 10 de septiembre de 2021 en Allison’s. El entierro y el internamiento seguirán inmediatamente en el cementerio católico de Liberty.

