Gloria Emma Dooley, age 86 of Leesville, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born July 19, 1935, in Weslaco, Texas to parents Primevito and Librada Hernandez Chapa who preceded her in death along her husband, James C. Dooley, Sr.; sons, Glen Dooley and Allen Dooley; 6 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Mrs. Dooley loved children and was a foster mother. She enjoyed crocheting, making costume jewelry and dancing. Mrs. Dooley worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone as an operator for 19 years. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Survivors include her children, James C. Dooley, Jr. and wife Georgia, Thomas “Tom” Dooley and wife Shaeann, and Amanda Dooley; sister, Blanca Bell; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

