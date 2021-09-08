William Carl Williams, age 65 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was born October 11, 1955, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to parents Daniel M. and Enoma P. Outland Williams who preceded him in death along with his brother, Daniel Williams.

Mr. Williams was an evangelist minister, Pentecostal in faith. He was a talented singer and an accomplished musician.

Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Katie Williams; children, William David Williams and wife Lyssa, Kayla Michelle Shaver and husband Rob, and Karleen Dumesnil and husband Lonny; grandchildren, Russell Dumesnil, Tyler, Dumesnil, Gail Mudd, Julie Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Matthew Williams, Elijah Williams, Nikoli Williams, Haley Shaver, Tyler Shaver, and Cole Shaver; great-grandchild, Oliver Bryan; sister Enoma June Hail and husband Robert; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 1107 Plum Grove Rd, Cleveland, Texas 77327 with Pastor Milton officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

