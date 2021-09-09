Diannia Darline Parker, 73, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, March 3, 1948, to Walter Murch Vandver and Betty Ruth Vandver, both of whom have preceded her in death. Darline was also preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Edward Parker, brother, Lloyd Vandver and grandson, Caleb.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 55 years Walter Parker; children, Ty Lynn Parker and wife Rhonda, Mark Shannon Parker and wife Regina, and Jason Lance Parker and wife Brandy; daughter-in-law, Amanda Parker; brother, Melvin Vandver; sisters, Wilma Whitton, Jerrie Ott and husband David, and Carolyn Ruby; grandchildren, Cory, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Shannon, Caleb, Tyler, Logan, Cody, William, Cheyenne, Joseph, Elijah, Destiney, Leah and Edward; great-grandchildren, Damian, Michael, Bailee, Adalyn, and Blaze; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Darline will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Darline will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 10:00 am. Interment for Dianna will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery. Bro. Larry Jones officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Darrin Holy, John Holy, Michael Noack, Jeffrey Parker, Caleb Parker, and Larry Casey.

Honorary pallbearers will be Cory Parker, Logan Parker, Jeremy Noack, Dalton Noack, Bobby Holy, and Robert Jones.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

