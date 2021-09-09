Dorothy Nadene Hughes, 69, of Shepherd, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, January 1, 1952, in Cleveland, Texas to Lawrence Beasley and Oneta (Campbell) Beasley, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Nadene was also preceded in death by her husbands, Willie Vearl Pierce and Jackie Lynn Hughes, brother, Ray Beasley, sister, Darlene Rhodes, great-granddaughter, Piper Joyce Barrientez. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Tammy Pierce, Andrea Johnson and husand Jamie; grandchildren, Garret Davenport, Morgan Barrientez, Jordan Barrientez and wife Micheala, and Marissa Davenport; great-grandchildren, Layla Barnes, Lynlee Provost, Karinna Barrientez, and Jordan Barrientez, Jr.; nieces, Sandy Perry and husband David, Melanie Hunter and husband David, and Sheila Beasley; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A graveside service for Nadene will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Farley Chapel Cemetery at 10:00 am. Bro. Culberth officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

