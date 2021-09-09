Ronald ” Ronnie” David Morrow, 59, of Daisetta our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday September 4, 2021, at Liberty- Dayton Regional Medical Center. He entered this world on October 21, 1961, in Chester, SC to parents John David Morrow and Mary Miles. He had lived in Daisetta for most of his life and was retired self employed oilfield consultant.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Daughter, Courtney Lynn Morrow, brother, Robert Morrow, and sister, Sue Ivestor.

Ronnie loved fishing and riding his Harley. Loved spending time with grandchildren and his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Morrow of Daisetta. Sons, Joshua Jennings Morrow of Daisetta. Dustin Morrow and wife Kaitlyn of Daisetta, David Morrow and wife Raeanne of Conroe, and Michael Morrow and wife Brittany of Daisetta. Sisters, Cathy Frazier and husband Flint of Cleveland, and Cynthia Davie of Raywood.

Grandchildren: Railee Morrow, Emily Morrow, Josh Jennings Jr. Brenton Morrow, Garrison Morrow, Hunter Morrow, Chase Morrow, Kayden Morrow.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday September, 10, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc. with Christian Debarge officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday September, 9, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc.

Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park & Cemetery in Dayton.

