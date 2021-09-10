Firm Foundations breaks ground for new clinic and Capstone Wellness Center

Liberty-based Firm Foundations broke ground on a new clinic Thursday, Sept. 9, on a 1.2-acre site at the corner of Jefferson Drive and Chrysler Street. The new site will allow Firm Foundations to expand its medical practice and add new services through Capstone Wellness Center.

The new clinic and wellness center are a sizeable investment of more than $2 million in the community, explained Brandon Smith, PA-C and one of the founders of Firm Foundations. After several challenging months to get the project through financing and to meet the City of Liberty’s development standards, it was finally given the green light last week, and Smith couldn’t be more thrilled.

He credits the City of Liberty, both the staff and council, and First Liberty National Bank for their support and assistance as the project hit a few snags along the way, one of which was the size of a retention pond to offset rainwater. Once those issues and a few others were resolved, the project continued moving forward.

This elevation image provided by Firm Foundations shows how the new clinic and Capstone Wellness Center will appear after construction.

Bluebonnet News reported on Capstone Wellness Center in May 2021 when Smith sought and gained approval of a 380 agreement with the City of Liberty. The agreement provides up to $50,000 in property tax abatements that are distributed over a six-year period.

One side of the new building will be for Firm Foundation clinic operations with the other used by the Capstone Wellness Center.

“With 7,000 square feet in the new clinic for our existing operations, we will have space to entice specialists to come to the area. We are still hoping to add CT scan imaging to our services. On the west side of the building, there will be 4,000 square feet for the wellness center,” Smith said. “What I am hoping is that we dual source that area for a dance school or physical therapy. It will also have an 800-square-foot racquetball court and a gym. We want to make it a friendly place for people to run their own pro-fitness businesses that promote wellness in our community.”

Smith envisions that the gym, which will feature stationary bicycles, seated ellipticals, stair climbers and machine weights, will be limited to 500 memberships. Membership prices are still being hashed out, though the goal is to make it affordable.

“We would also like to have a small nutrition area if we can find someone who has a passion for that type of business. A little bit of a social component would be great for the center,” he said.

Another future option is to offer the clinic, at least part of it, for an after-hours clinic operation.

“My hope for the community is that some other practitioners come in and run the after-hours clinic, and we will have space that is perfect for that,” he said.

Construction of the new center will performed by Pelco Construction of Dayton. It is expected to take between 8 and 9 months with a grand opening sometime in April or May 2022.

