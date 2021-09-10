Larry Dale Favors, 68, of Dayton passed away on September 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. He was born November 22, 1952, in Dayton, Texas to parents Jessie Columbus Favors, Sr. and Norma Irene Detro Favors.

Larry was a lifelong resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton schools graduating in 1971 from Dayton High School.

He had worked as an operator for BP Amoco before retiring. He was a proud member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department for over 28 years. Larry loved caring for animals and had a passion for raising cows. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Mandy Atkins and husband John and Lana Ballinger and husband Justin; grandchildren, Hayden Cognata, Hallee Cognata, Savannah Ballinger and Noah Atkins; sisters, Sherry Brown, Cindy Glover and husband Ken; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Larry will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. His service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Blackburn officiating. Serving as pallbearers for Larry will be John Atkins, Hayden Cognata, Noah Atkins, Justin Favors, Adam Piserelle, and Paul Doskocil. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

