Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 8, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 8, 2021:

  • Scott, Trisha Marie – Assault
  • Perez-Salinas, Fernando – Driving While License Invalid and Possession of Marijuana
  • Asghedome, Aahsemyaj – Public Intoxication
  • Anderson, Aaron John William – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Burch, John David – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Dorn, Derrick Vaughn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
  • Ruiz, Angela Rene – Criminal Trespass and Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions
  • Parker, Tony Daniel – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, and Criminal Trespass
  • Grimet, Chris Howard – Theft of Mail
