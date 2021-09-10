Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 8, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 8, 2021:
- Scott, Trisha Marie – Assault
- Perez-Salinas, Fernando – Driving While License Invalid and Possession of Marijuana
- Asghedome, Aahsemyaj – Public Intoxication
- Anderson, Aaron John William – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Burch, John David – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Dorn, Derrick Vaughn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property
- Ruiz, Angela Rene – Criminal Trespass and Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions
- Parker, Tony Daniel – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, and Criminal Trespass
- Grimet, Chris Howard – Theft of Mail