LCSO mourning former reserve deputy who died Friday from COVID

A former Liberty County sheriff’s reserve deputy, Joseph “Joe” Reese, died Friday, Sept. 10, after being hospitalized in Houston with COVID-19, according to a statement from LCSO Capt. Ken DeFoor.

Reese, a veteran law enforcement officer with 25 years of service with the Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, joined the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy on Oct. 15, 2020, and transferred to courthouse security on Aug. 9, working under the direction of the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office.

Though his time in Liberty County was brief, he had developed friendships and will be mourned.

“Deputy Reese was extremely professional. He had a great personality. This is a big loss, not only to the sheriff’s office, but to the entire community,” said Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader.

Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman asked that the community keep Reese’s family, friends and co-workers in their prayers in the coming days.

“As a lifelong member of law enforcement, Joe spent his life dedicated to serving his community and helping those in need. While we will mourn Joe’s death, we must also remember to celebrate the contributions he made to not only our office, but to the countless lives he impacted throughout his career. It is my hope that we all endeavor to live a life with as much meaning, dedication to serving others, and honor as Joe,” Bergman said.

At this time, funeral arrangements are pending but will be released soon by his family.

