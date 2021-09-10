Charles Lee “Gator” Schlageter, 70, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.

He was born on Saturday, June 23, 1951, in Houston, Texas to George Howard Schlageter and Gertrude Mary LeBlanc Schlageter, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Charles was also preceded in death by his brothers, George Howard Schlageter, Jr. and Robert Schlageter, and grandson, Colton Lee Schlageter.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 11 years Stacy Schlageter; children, Corey Schlageter, Crystal Schlageter, Jonathan Richmond, Branden Jackson, Aaron Sims, and Brett Sims; brother, Cecil “Sam” Schlageter and wife Pat; sister, Judy Alldredge and husband Joe; grandchildren, Loretta, Brooklyn, Jaylen, Kayden, and Addilyn; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Charles will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Charles will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Neal Funeral Home at 6:00 pm. Pastor Duane Hamilton officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

