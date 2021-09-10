Linda Kay Cobb, 63, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born on Saturday, May 24, 1958, in Pasadena, Texas to Donnie Brooks and Betty (Ingle) Brooks, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Linda was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Tom Cobb, grandson, Tyler Cobb, daughter-in-law, Megan Cobb, and brother-in-law, Ronald Davenport.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 43 years Robert Cobb; children, Rob Cobb, Jr., Tiffany Coursen and husband Josh, Jessica Owen and husband J.D.; sister, Debbie Davenport; mother-in-law, Betty Cobb; grandchildren, Cameron, Trace, Brooklyn, Taygen, Andi, Aurora, Casen, Kaylyn, Connor; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Linda will be held at The Little Country Church on Baptist Encampment , New Caney, Texas on September 11, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Funeral services will be promptly at 3:00 pm following the visitation. Pastor Jerry Hovater officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

