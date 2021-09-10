Sadie Ruth Black, 74, of Mt. Belvieu, TX passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Webster, TX. Mrs. Black was born March 27, 1947, to the late Herman Lewis and Mamie Moody in Cleveland, TX. Mrs. Black will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Black is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Jerry Black; and her niece, Waynette Hardy.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karan Blackburn, and husband, Jimmy of Crosby, TX; sons, Keith Black and wife Annette of Pearland, TX and Jerry Black and wife Ashley of Georgetown, TX; brother, Orval Lewis and wife Dianne of Pearland, TX; sister, Evelyn Brown of Mt. Belvieu, TX; grandchildren, Vivian Whitten and husband, Denton, Jesse Blackburn and wife Marua, Josh Blackburn and wife Cierra, Elizabeth Bingham and husband Joseph, and Kayla Black; great-grandchildren, Nolan Dean Bingham who is expected to arrive November 2021.

A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Magnolia Baptist Church with Pastor Wes Hinote officiating interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Cleveland, TX. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Old River Baptist Church in Dayton, TX.

Honoring Mrs. Black as pallbearers will be Jesse Blackburn, Josh Blackburn, Joseph Bingham, Denton Whitten, Sonny Lewis, and Ronnie Webb. Honorary pallbearers are Vivian Whitten, Elizabeth Bingham, Kayla Black, Marua Blackburn, and Cierra Allen Blackburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Gideon International http://sendtheworld.org/

