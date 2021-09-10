Austin Layfette Swafford, Jr., age 59, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was born July 30, 1962 in Dallas, Texas to parents Betty and Austin Layfette Swafford, Sr. who preceded him in death along with his daughter, Shyla Swafford; and sisters, Pat Rodda and Mary Busby.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Lola Swafford; son, Stevan Swafford and wife Alyssa; daughters, Bobbie Jo and husband Daniel, Taylor and husband Zach; grandson, Ely Benjamin; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

