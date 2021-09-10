Jane Eva Whatley Hanson, age 90, formerly of Cleveland, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021 in College Station, Texas. She was born June 17, 1931 in Hightower, Texas, to parents Lawson B. and Edna Johnson Whatley who preceded her in death along with her husband, Rayburn Lanier Hanson, Jr.; son, Rayburn Thomas Hanson; and her siblings, Douglas Whatley, Hulon Whatley, Helen Ruth Whatley, and Maydell Whatley McIlvain.

Jane and Rayburn lived many years in Houston, Texas, where they attended College Park Baptist Church. When Rayburn retired, they returned to Cleveland, Texas. After Rayburn’s death she eventually moved to Bryan, Texas, to be near her son Steven’s family. Since 2019, Jane was well cared for at Seasons Assisted Living in Navasota, Texas. Throughout her life, Jane was a friendly, caring, and fun-loving lady.

Surviving Jane are her son, Steven Lawson Hanson and wife Gretchen; grandchildren Aubrey Janaye Sindelar and husband Ian, and Ethan Lanier Hanson and wife Estrella; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held graveside on Friday, September 10 at 10:00 am at the Cleveland City Cemetery with visitation that morning at 8:30 – 9:30 am at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Oak Shade Cemetery, Attn. Sue Gulledge, 3155 FM 2518 Road, Cleveland, TX 77327.

