Thomas “Gerald” Moore passed away Sunday, September 5th, 2021 at the age of 65.

Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and everything to anybody that was blessed to meet or know him. To those who did know him well, can attest he was a smart and talented man, and was an amazing role model for his work ethic which was admired and respected by all of those in his field. He was the most selfless and giving soul, and wanted nothing but the best for his family, especially his wife and sons, as well as his sisters and late mother.

His passion was motorsports, from drag racing with his two sons, to Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and classic muscle cars. He enjoyed classic rock-n-roll and legendary country music. Gerald loved traveling with his wife, and seeing the country by motorcycle. He once rode by motorcycle to the famed Sturgis, SD all the way from Houston, a Harley owners dream. His favorite motorcycle trip was the nine day west coast trip with his wife as a passenger, travelling from Seattle down to San Francisco, and back to Seattle.

Gerald was born in Montgomery, AL on May 3, 1956 to Charles and Virginia Moore. He settled into the Houston area in 1982, where he met his wife, who he married in January 1988. He resided in Tomball, TX for the majority of his life where he raised his family and worked for over 35 years in the general contracting construction business, 26 of those years with Gilbane Building Company.

Gerald is preceded by his mother Virginia, and best friend and brother-in-law Jesse Morris. He is survived by his wife Wendy; sons Phillip, and Raymond wife Brittany; grandson Anthony; and siblings Anita, Linda, Patricia, and Robert.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday September 15th, 2021, at 3:00 pm, at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 11330 Louetta Rd., Houston, TX 77070.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gerald to DRAW or Camp Hope with the PTSD Foundation of America.

http://www.drawfasthelp.org/donate.html

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E348403&id=43

