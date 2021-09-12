2 seriously injured in motorcycle pileup on SH 321

Two people were airlifted to a Houston area trauma center Saturday night after a three-motorcycle accident on SH 321 a mile south of FM 1008 between Tarkington and Dayton.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, head of the Liberty County Department of Public Safety office, the three motorcycles were part of a larger group of motorcycles that were traveling southbound along SH 321 around 9:54 p.m.

“There were multiple motorcycles. They were coming back from a benefit somewhere. They began pulling over on the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons when one of the motorcycle – a trike – hit two other motorcycles. The driver and the passenger of the trike were seriously injured,” Willoughby said.

The driver of the trike, an unnamed 62-year-old Dayton man, and his passenger, a 59-year-old Dayton woman, were airlifted by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. The drivers of the other motorcycles – 36-year-old Earl Thrasher III, of Highlands, and River Goodwin, no age listed, of Houston, were not seriously injured. Goodwin was arrested for traffic warrants.

Willoughby said none of the motorcyclists involved in the accident were wearing helmets.

The accident is still being investigated by DPS.

