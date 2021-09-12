Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 9, 2021:
- Chappell, Stephanie Anne – Criminal Mischief, Possession of Marijuana
- Burks, Phillip Eugene – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Ferguson, Shellie Renee – Hold for Harris County-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Partain, Leah Nichole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cook, Brandon Joseph – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bennett, Victor Curtis – Parole Violation
- Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Public Intoxication and Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Rhoades, Dustin Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation and Burglary of a Building
- Willard, Amanda Elizabeth – Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Unauthorized Discharge and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Quinn, Shannon Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Miletic, Mate – Public Intoxication
- Christenberry, Chase Allen – Burglary of a Habitation