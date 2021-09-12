Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 9, 2021:

Chappell, Stephanie Anne – Criminal Mischief, Possession of Marijuana

Burks, Phillip Eugene – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Ferguson, Shellie Renee – Hold for Harris County-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Partain, Leah Nichole – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cook, Brandon Joseph – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bennett, Victor Curtis – Parole Violation

Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Public Intoxication and Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Rhoades, Dustin Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation and Burglary of a Building

Willard, Amanda Elizabeth – Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Unauthorized Discharge and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Quinn, Shannon Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Miletic, Mate – Public Intoxication

Christenberry, Chase Allen – Burglary of a Habitation

Bennett, Victor Curtis Jr.

Burks, Phillip Eugene

Chappell, Stephanie Anne

Christenberry, Chase Allen

Cook, Brandon Joseph

Ferguson, Shellie Renee

Miletic, Mate

Partain, Leah Nichole

Quinn, Shannon Michelle

Rhoades, Dustin Kyle

Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle

Willard, Amanda Elizabeth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

