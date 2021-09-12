Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 9, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 9, 2021:

  • Chappell, Stephanie Anne – Criminal Mischief, Possession of Marijuana
  • Burks, Phillip Eugene – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Ferguson, Shellie Renee – Hold for Harris County-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Partain, Leah Nichole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cook, Brandon Joseph – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bennett, Victor Curtis – Parole Violation
  • Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Public Intoxication and Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
  • Rhoades, Dustin Kyle – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation and Burglary of a Building
  • Willard, Amanda Elizabeth – Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Unauthorized Discharge and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Quinn, Shannon Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Miletic, Mate – Public Intoxication
  • Christenberry, Chase Allen – Burglary of a Habitation
