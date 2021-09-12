Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 10, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 10, 2021:

Walker, Diamond Ty Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication

Mondragon, Ryan – Driving While Intoxicated

Santos, Jose Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hamilton, Mark Dee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hollingsworth, Stephanie Marie – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Fraley, Phillip David Jr. – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

