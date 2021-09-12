Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 10, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 10, 2021:
- Walker, Diamond Ty Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication
- Mondragon, Ryan – Driving While Intoxicated
- Santos, Jose Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hamilton, Mark Dee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hollingsworth, Stephanie Marie – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
- Fraley, Phillip David Jr. – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility