Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 10, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 10, 2021:

  • Walker, Diamond Ty Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication
  • Mondragon, Ryan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Santos, Jose Jean – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hamilton, Mark Dee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hollingsworth, Stephanie Marie – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
  • Fraley, Phillip David Jr. – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Fraley, Phillip David Jr.
  • Hamilton, Mark Dee
  • Jordan, Lasandra Jean
  • Mondragon, Ryan
  • Santos, Jose Juan
  • Walker, Diamond Ty Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.