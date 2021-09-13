Walk of remembrance held Sunday in Dayton for 13 U.S. service personnel killed in Kabul

The sacrifices and dedication of the 13 U.S. service personnel who recently died in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, were remembered Sunday in a memorial march from Dayton to Liberty.

The march, organized by Dayton Police Sgt. and former U.S. Marines Sgt. Tyler Head, included one mile for each of the 13 service men and women who were lost in the bombing attack.

Dozens of marchers turned out to participate in the walk, which began at Dayton PD, traveled east to Liberty, stopping by the Liberty County Courthouse, and then west for the return trip to Dayton PD. Along the way, they were escorted by Dayton PD, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty PD.

On Sunday, marchers participate in a 13-mile walk from Dayton to Liberty, and back to Dayton, in honor of the U.S. service personnel recently killed in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

While none of the 13 service members were from Liberty County, the tragedy of their deaths is nonetheless being felt by all Americans.

“Some of the people who were on the march were veterans. Even though we were hurting on the walk, it seemed fitting. We put our bodies through a little stress. We gave a little but they gave all,” Head said.

Marchers gather for a group photo outside of Dayton Fire Station before setting off on a 13-mile walk to remember the U.S. service personnel killed in a recent suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.



Marchers start off with a prayer led by Dayton Police Officer Greg Rodriguez

