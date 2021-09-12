Bishop Nelson Wayne Neyland, Sr., 86, of Cleveland, Texas was called to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, February 26, 1935, in Llano, Texas to Lawrence Dee Neyland and Olline Alberta (Light) Neyland, both of whom have preceded him in death. Bishop Neyland was also preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Joyce Laverne Neyland. Left to honor his memory is his loving wife of 20 years Claire Neyland; children, Sherry Denise Lamb and husband Danny, Rev. Wayne Neyland and wife Janet, and Tiger Cole Neyland; brother, Wilburn Neyland and wife Debbie; sisters, Naomi Powers and husband Cecil, and Vada Jesse; grandchildren, Dr. Trey Neyland and wife Brooke, Sheridan Lamb, Joycelyn Lamb, and Molly Neyland; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. There will be Reserved seating for all Ministers.

Visitation for Bishop Neyland will be held at The Sanctuary on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 7:00 pm.

Interment for Bishop Neyland will take place on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Brookside Memorial Park at 10:00 am.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

