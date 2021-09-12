Gerald Merit Jarvis, 73, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born on Thursday, November 27, 1947 in Wilksville, Ohio to Fred Jarvis and Alene (Bishop) Jarvis, both of whom have preceded him in death. Gerald was also preceded in death by his brothers, John Jarvis, Fred Jarvis, and Paul Jarvis, and great-granddaughter, Piper Joyce Barrientez.

Gerald was a wonderful husband of 55 years and 3 weeks. He was the most loving, caring, kind, sweet and loyal father and friend. All of his spare time was spent at the racetrack, until he became a grandfather. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life. His priority was his family, which lead him to be an excellent provider and would help anyone, anyway he could. He was the most selfless man and always had a smile on his face. He had a great passion for driving. He drove racecars until 1989 as a hobby and drove dumptrucks for 48 years to provide for his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Rita Jarvis; children, Steven Jarvis and partner Rick Harnamji of Missouri City, Michael Jarvis and wife Tiffany of Amarillo, Juanita Murrell and husband Timothy of Tarkington, Sunday Shibley and husband Joseph of Kingwood, and Delphia Neitzel and husband Branden of Highlands; grandchildren, James Hinden and wife Krysta, Holli Hankamer, Sean Kivi, Arvyn Briach, Victoria Windham and husband Matthew, Paige Wright and husband John, Amie Salls and husband Worley, Gloria Shibley, Zachary Gerald Jarvis, Myles Jarvis and wife Brianna, Clayton Murrell, Natalie Bennett and husband Taylor, Michaela Barrientez and husband Jordan, Damian Hall, Eric Hall, Kaylee Thompson and husband Cameron, Jayden Hall, Brittany Alvardo, Adrienne Freeman, Ricky Wade; great-grandchildren, Kay-Dee Hinden, Lisa Merie Perry, Yvonne Perry, Landon Wright, Kendall Hinden, Ivey Thompson, Remi Bennett, Ainsley Bennett, Karinna Barrientez, Jordan Barrientez, Jr., Dajuan Flenory, Jayvyn Flenory, Satine Bassett, Nehemiah Raymond, Maddie Salls, Benjamin Water and Ashlynn Weeks; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Gerald will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Gerald will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Interment for Gerald will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery. Branden Neitzel officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

