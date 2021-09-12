Norma Kate Shaunfield, 92, of Beaumont, TX passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in Beaumont ,Texas. Norma was born November 6, 1928, in Madisonville, Texas.

The daughter of Eula Marshall McVey and Lon Noble McVey. Norma grew up in Houston, Texas and moved to Beaumont, in 1962. She was a homemaker and later worked at Fox photo and Blue Bell Creameries in Beaumont. Norma retired from Blue Bell after many years of service. Norma and her husband Charles favorite hobby was collecting and watching movies.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Lon and Eula McVey and her son Brandon Craig Hanson.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Shaunfield of Beaumont, sons Robert Noble Hanson and wife Ethel of Sour Lake, Jim Christian Hanson of Beaumont, Tommy Shaunfield and Terry Shaunfield.

Grandchildren, Kimberly Fuller of Sour Lake, Edward William Smith and wife Glenda of Port Neches, Robert Wayne Hanson and wife Caitlin of North Logan, Utah.

Great grandchildren Thomas Fuller Jr. and wife Brandi, Kay Ethel Dickerson and husband Jerrod of Sour Lake, Eli and Max Hanson of North Logan, Utah.

Great grandchildren Kailey, Gabe, and Thomas Fuller III. Two sisters Lonnell Mann and husband Wayne and Judy Robinson and husband Wayne of Friendswood, Texas. Brother, Jon McVey and wife Becky as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

