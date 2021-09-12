William Douglas Mansell, 53, of Liberty, TX passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Tx. Mr. Mansell was born October 1, 1967, to the late Douglas Mansell and Betty Roque of Akron, OH. He was an owner/operator at Mansell and Son’s Trucking in Daisetta, TX. He loved his family, his grandchildren, and the love of his life, Jonna Kay, who was by his side at the end. He was a proud man, a forgiver, and would give the shirt off his back if you needed it. He loved trucking and drinking his Folgers coffee and Pepsi. He loved to cook and his spaghetti was wonderful. Mr. Mansell loved playing dominoes, cards, and watching Oklahoma Sooners football. He loved all of his children the same and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Mansell is preceded in death by his parents; and his stepdad, John Strizak. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Brandon Fisher of Akron, Ok, Robert “Mansell” Kochert of Tarkington, TX, William Mansell Jr. of Liberty, TX, and Gavin Mansell of Liberty, TX; daughters, Nicole Mansell of Akron, OH, Rachel Moore of Shepard, TX, Madison Mansell of Liberty, TX, Darian Mansell of Youngstown, OH; brothers, Johnny Strizak(Kim) of Akron, OH and James Strizak and (Tiffanie) of Mogadore, OH; sisters, Rhonda Moffat (Joe) of Akron, OH and Crystal Kopocs (Brian) of Mogadore, OH; grandchildren, 10; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel in Batson, TX with Rev. Jeff Mansell officiating. Interment to follow at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, TX. A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Mr. Mansell as pallbearers will be Felipe Vazquez, Russell Christian, Steven Fregia, Kooter Fregia, Patrick Jackson, and Joe Viscomi. Honorary pallbearers are Paul ” Polly” Jenkins III, Robert “Mansell” Kochert, Johnny Fregia, Haygen Fregia, and James Strizak.

