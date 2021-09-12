Minister Annette Marie Callahan of Dayton, Texas, formerly of Eatonton, Georgia, was 61, when the Lord called her home on Sunday, September 5th, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. She was born on March 25, 1960, in Houston, Texas to the late Alfred Joseph La Fleur and Agnes Marie Harris La Fleur.

At the age of 17, she met the man she would walk through life with, Mike Callahan, and they were married on August 24, 1980, at Park Memorial Baptist Church in Houston. They spent 41 years together, most of those years were spent raising their four sons on a dairy farm in Georgia. Recently they moved to Dayton to be near family. Her greatest passions in life were serving the Lord, her husband, her children, and her grandchildren.

Annette enjoyed cooking, sharing recipes, plants, her dogs, and her soap operas which she called her stories.” Annette loved to laugh and could be very stern when she felt someone wasn”t acting right. She was a friend to many, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and minister. She graduated from “His Name is Jesus Ministry Inc.,” ran by Prophetess Theodore West on August 26, 2018. She attended Exalted Word Ministries which is run by Pastor Gwendolyn Davis. Mailing address for the church is: 168A Stewart Drive NW Milledgeville Georgia 31061.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband Mike Callahan, Sr.; her sons Michael Callahan Jr. and wife Christina of Byron, Georgia, Mark Callahan, and wife Chelsea, Matthew Callahan and wife Tonya, and Jonathan Callahan, all of Dayton; her grandchildren Payton, Willie, Austin, Kimberly, Jestin, Dalton, Levi, and Skyler, and her first great-grandson on the way; her siblings, sister Sheila Fade of Houston brother Michael Shane La Fleur and wife Kim of Dayton sister Sherry Wright and husband Robert of Baytown; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Mike Callahan Sr., Michael Callahan Jr, Mark Callahan, Matthew Callahan, Jonathan Callahan, Austin Callahan, Dalton Callahan, and Randy Enerson.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11 AM, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the chapel at Sterling Funeral home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will follow at noon at Sterling Funeral Home, with Donnie Onnen, III officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

Condolences can be shared online with family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com.

To send flowers to Annette’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

