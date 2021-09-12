Martin Zamora, 56, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Texas. He was born on May 12, 1965, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Amelia Arriola and Jesus Zamora. Martin attended Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, Texas. Later he went onto obtain his HVAC certification, where he spent the last 25 years self-employed working in the AC and heating business.

Martin was a man who pursued many interests, some of which included working on cars and restoring old cars, four wheeling and fishing. He was a member of the Houston Society Car Club. Martin also had a passion for drawing, and was very talented.

Martin’s family was his pride and joy and when asked, others would say that he was very dedicated to his family. He admired his precious grandchildren, as they were his sunshine. Martin was a loving and caring man, who was always willing to help any way he could. He was the type on man whose door was always open to others no matter the situation.

Martin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Dolores Zamora Betancourt; and his infant brothers Edward and Andy Zamora. Martin leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of 36 years Janell Zamora of Houston, Texas; his children Martin Christopher Zamora Jr., Eric Ross Zamora and wife Alicia, Brendan Lee Zamora and wife Dylann, Logan Jesus Zamora and Morgan Samuel Zamora; his grandchildren Christopher Jesus Zamora, Sophie Marie Zamora, Uraya Ramier, Lexi Lyann Zamora, Scarlett and Maverick Zamora; his siblings Trinidad Zamora and wife Rosa, Chris Zamora, Wally Zamora and wife Lilly, Philippe Zamora and wife Alberta, Pete Zamora and wife Hope, Danny Zamora and wife Caroline, Susie Zamora, Sylvia Silva and husband Robert Valero, Isabel Sosa and husband Simon, Mary DeLuna, Mandy Gutierrez and husband Lino, Janie Pena and husband David, Molly Escobedo, Irma Schmalzried; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Martin Zamora, Eric Zamora, Brendan Zamora, Logan Zamora, Morgan Zamora and Christopher Zamora.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1 pm until 2pm, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street, in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 2pm with Trinidad Zamora officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome

To send flowers to Martin’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

