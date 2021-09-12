Lenette Marie Janik, 54, of Dayton passed away peaceful in Liberty on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Lynette was born December 27, 1966 in Dayton to parents, Lenhart John Janik, Sr. and Louise Georgia Zalesak Janik.

Lenette was a lifelong resident of the Eastgate/Dayton area. She attended Dayton schools and graduated from Dayton High School in 85. Lenette worked for Wal Mart in Atascocita for over 28 years as assistant manager. After her retirement she put her heart and sole into baking and doing crafts for all of her nieces and nephews. They were her precious loved ones. She also enjoyed shopping online and loving on her fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Len Janik. Lenette leaves behind to cherish her memory her sisters and brothers, Candy Rucka, Cookie Johnson and wife Angela Yeager, Butch Janik, John Janik and wife Kathie; her sister-in-law, Brenda Janik; her companion and lifelong friend for over 30 years, William Hohn; nieces and nephews, Robin Logan and husband Jesse, Christopher Janik and wife Kayla, Jeffrey Janik and wife Kris Ann, Amanda Noey and husband Billy, Ryan Rucka and wife Jessica and her special niece Sarah Rucka who was her number one helper; also her fur babies, Tigger and Momma Kitty; great nieces and nephews, Kiya, Daisy Mae, Casey, Dylan, Jasmin, Haven, Camden, Avery, Ryder, Annistyn and her bonus great niece Sadie.

Visitation for Lenette will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. Services for Lynette will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 12,

