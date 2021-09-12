Lillian Marie Lyle “Lady Bug”, age 68 of Splendora, Texas passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. She was born March 21, 1953 in Florala, Alabama to mother Irene Hoyt who preceded her in death along with Liz Wyatt, Danny Hoyt, Louise Sullivan, and Sue Hoyt.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Lyle; daughter, Honey Buckner and husband Kevin; son, Johnny Lyle and wife Angie Renee; brother, Billy Hoyt; grandchildren, Amira Daniels, Brittni Buckner, Hana Lyle, Abdul Alkindi, Gabe Buckner, and Piper Lyle; great-grandchild, Abel Daniels; along with numerous friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

