Kathy Denise McGee-Ott, age 42 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born January 10, 1979 in Houston, Texas to parents Charles and Linda McGee. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda McGee; and husband, David Ott.

Survivors include her fiancé, Brandon Meek and his kids and grandkids; father, Charles McGee; daughters, Rebecca Ott and husband Dillon Bamburg, and Madison Watson; sisters, Tammy Choudhry and husband Ray, Barbara Moss and husband Eddie; grandchildren, Paislynn Bamburg and Haddie Bamburg; mother-in-law, Betty Watson; niece, Linda Long and fiancé Raul Garza and their son Colton; nephew, Charles McGee; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with services starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Montague Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

